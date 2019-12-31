Hospital closing New York surgery center & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine is closing the surgery center at McClellan Street Health Center and moving all outpatient surgeries to its other Schenectady locations.

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired a 45,390-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Hickory, N.C.

Medline made a $250,000 donation to One World Surgery to support the construction of a new surgery center in the Dominican Republic.

Davis Healthcare Real Estate acquired a medical office building in New Albany, Ohio, for $18.4 million.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased an ASC in Virginia, announcing the acquisition on Dec. 20.

New York City-based Brooklyn Hospital Center is launching a $1.2 billion project to build a series of care towers.

Private equity-backed Midwest Vision Partners partnered with Cleveland Eye Clinic for an undisclosed sum.

Summit Healthcare Group, the purchasing arm of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, acquired two plots of land from the Dunwoody (Ga.) City Council for $6.8 million.

Cigna will drop San Francisco-based Dignity Health from its network on Jan. 1. Dignity's hospitals, surgery centers and medical groups will all be out of network because negotiations have failed between Dignity and Cigna.

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina opened a new health center inside a former J.C. Penney department store Dec. 30.

