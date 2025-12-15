CVS Caremark settles pharmacy underpayment allegations for $5M

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond confirmed CVS Caremark reached a settlement exceeding $5 million over allegations of pharmacy underpayments.

The money will go to pharmacies that filled 68,099 eligible prescriptions between January 2024 and August 2025.

“When your local pharmacy is paid pennies on the dollar, or even loses money filling your prescription, it can’t keep its doors open,” Mr. Drummond said. “This settlement puts millions of dollars back into Oklahoma pharmacies so they can continue serving their communities. We’re protecting your access to the prescriptions you need and the pharmacists you trust, especially in small towns where the local pharmacy is often the only option for healthcare.”

The Attorney General’s office will inform the pharmacies on how to collect payment, and those that believe they were affected can file complaints.

“This outcome would not have been possible without independent and community pharmacies willing to document their losses and stand up for their patients,” Deputy Attorney General Michael Leake, who oversees the PBM Compliance and Enforcement Unit, said. “Their complaints gave us the evidence we needed to secure restitution, penalties and meaningful reforms that will protect Oklahoma patients and pharmacies.”

Mr. Drummond previously reached a $32 million settlement with CVS Caremark after the PBM allegedly withheld savings from the state’s employee health plan.

Editor’s note: Becker’s has reached out to CVS Caremark for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.