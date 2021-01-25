Healthcare-based M&A peaked in 2020 & more is in store for 2021

Despite being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare-focused mergers and acquisitions recovered and peaked in 2020 with even more in store this year, Managed Healthcare Executive reported in its January 2021 issue.

Activity was highest in the nonprofit hospital and health system sector and peaked at $8 billion transacted in the third quarter of 2020.

Gay Casey, managing director at Berkeley Research Group, told Managed Healthcare Executive that the gains made in the third quarter are indicative of the sector moving past the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On potential activity this year, Ms. Casey said, "We could see an increase in the number of healthcare providers exploring partnerships as a means to recover from the impacts of the pandemic."

Read the entire article here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.