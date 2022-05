ASC hot spot: 5 deals in Florida this year

Florida is an ASC hot spot, with at least 28 centers opened in 2022.

Here are five medical office building deals in Florida this year, totaling at least $45 million:

1. Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University Research Park was acquired for $37.5 million.

2. A medical office building in Vero Beach was sold for $3.6 million

3. The Fort Myers Neurosurgical Building Partnership sold a medical office building for $4.4 million.

4. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Naples Surgical Center for an undisclosed amount.

5. Miami-based healthcare real estate firm PrimeMed Realty sold a four-property portfolio that included an ASC.