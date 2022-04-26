$3.6M Florida medical office building sold 

A medical office building in Vero Beach, Fla., was sold for $3.6 million, ConnectCRE reported April 25. 

The sale of the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building was completed by Coldwell Banker Commercial. 

 

