9 Optum updates to know

Optum, parent company of ASC company SCA Health, is having a huge year in acquisitions, spending almost $8 billion.

Here are the nine biggest updates for ASCs to know:

1. Optum's $300 million purchase of Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, brings Optum's acquisition deal total this year to nearly $8 billion. Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy and lab and imaging services

2. Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based healthcare company for patients receiving home and community-based services. Here's what this means for ASCs.

3. Optum received clearance to buy 30-location, Auburndale, Mass.-based independent physician organization Atrius Health.

4. Optum's second quarter revenue is up 18 percent from the same quarter last year, reaching $45.1 billion. Revenue per consumer jumped nearly 30 percent.

5. Six executives left Optum in the span of a month this year. Some of the former positions overlapped with work at UnitedHealthcare and brands under the Optum name.

6. Three lawsuits have been filed against healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group and UnitedHealthcare, parent country of Optum, this year. Here are the three suits.

7. Surgical Care Affiliates rebranded to SCA Health.

8. UnitedHealth Group, Optum's parent company, acquired home healthcare business LHC Group for $5.4 billion.

9. Optum reportedly purchased Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co.