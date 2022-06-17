9 ASC, medical office building transactions totaling more than $250M

Here are nine ASC and medical office building transactions totaling $251.45 million Becker's has reported on since May 23:

1. The property out of which LaPorte, Ind.-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute operates sold for $6.6 million.

2. Capital Real Estate Group's U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a two-building medical office and ASC portfolio in Warners Robins, Ga., for $8.3 million.

3. Syndicated Equities acquired a medical office building in Fenton, Mo., for $14.4 million.

4. A physician partnership sold real estate in which an ASC in Freehold, N.J., is based for $8.2 million.

5. A medical campus in South Portland, Maine, sold for $29.75 million.

6. Three medical office buildings in Prosser, Wash., were acquired for $8.5 million by Sila Realty Trust.

7. JLL Income Property Trust acquired a medical office building in Flagstaff, Ariz., for $17.2 million.

8. A West Des Moines, Iowa, property with a medical office building was purchased by J4North from Warrington-Revell Properties for $2.5 million.

9. Two California medical office properties were sold by real estate firm Stockdale Capital Partners for $156 million.