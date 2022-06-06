Physician partnership sells $8.2M New Jersey ASC real estate 

A physician partnership has sold real estate housing an ASC in Freehold, N.J., for $8.2 million, NJBiz reported June 6.

The 25,164-square-foot facility is 100 percent occupied by Millennium Eye Care, Freehold Surgical Center and Schubel Chiropractic. In April, Millennium Eye Care and Freehold Surgical Center were acquired by administrative service organization Prism Vision Group.

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors represented both the physician partnership seller and the buyer, a real estate investment trust.