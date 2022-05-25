$2.5M paid for Iowa property with medical office building

A West Des Moines, Iowa, property with a medical office building was purchased by J4North from Warrington-Revell Properties for $2.5 million, Business Record reported May 25.
The property is 6,185-square-feet.
The transaction was recorded May 18.
A West Des Moines, Iowa, property with a medical office building was purchased by J4North from Warrington-Revell Properties for $2.5 million, Business Record reported May 25.
The property is 6,185-square-feet.
The transaction was recorded May 18.
Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.
Becker's Websites
Virtual Learning
Conferences
Contact Us