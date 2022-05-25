$2.5M paid for Iowa property with medical office building

Riz Hatton -  

A West Des Moines, Iowa, property with a medical office building was purchased by J4North from Warrington-Revell Properties for $2.5 million, Business Record reported May 25.

The property is 6,185-square-feet.

The transaction was recorded May 18.

