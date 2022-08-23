Becker's ASC Review has reported on X medical real estate deals since the beginning of August, including one in New York and one in Chicago.

7 medical real estate deals:

1. DAY-OP Center of Long Island (N.Y.) is expanding into a new 13,233-square-foot leased building in Woodbury.

2. A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., has been sold for $1.45 million. The 7,428-square-foot property was purchased by North Oklahoma County Mental Health from Douglas Development Corp.

3. The property housing Post Falls, Idaho-based Northwest Specialty Hospital was acquired for $67.5 million. The 32-bed multispecialty surgical hospital includes eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms and two anesthesia recovery units.

4. A physician group sold the property housing the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated.

5. A medical office building with a SCA Health affiliated ASC in Hackettstown, N.J., was sold to Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties.

6. Vestavia Hills, Ala.-based Vestavia Medical Center, a multitenant facility that houses an ASC, sold for $27.2 million. The 40,000-square-foot property features the Surgical Institute of Alabama, Vestavia Diagnostics, Swaid Clinic, Bramlett Orthopedics, Birmingham Vascular Associates, Pain Management Services, Lab First and Champion Physical Therapy.

7. A three-building medical office complex in Toledo, Ohio, was sold to Global Medical REIT. The Regency Medical Campus includes a surgery center, exam rooms, and waiting and treatment areas.