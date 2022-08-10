$27.2M ASC real estate sold in Alabama 

Vestavia Hills, Ala.-based Vestavia Medical Center, a multitenant facility that houses an ASC, has sold for $27.2 million, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 10.

The 40,000-square-foot property features the Surgical Institute of Alabama, Vestavia Diagnostics, Swaid Clinic, Bramlett Orthopedics, Birmingham Vascular Associates, Pain Management Services, Lab First and Champion Physical Therapy.

The facility was purchased by an unnamed healthcare real estate fund based in Dallas and was brokered by Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, according to the report.