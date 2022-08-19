Long Island ASC expanding into new 13,233-square-foot building

DAY-OP Center of Long Island (N.Y.) is expanding into a new 13,233-square-foot leased building in Woodbury (N.Y.), according to an Aug. 19 report from Long Island Business News.

DAY-OP will also be building an Article 28 surgery center on the property that will facilitate access to care for patients in long-term care and nursing homes.

The Woodbury property is owned by the Feil Organization, which acquired six Woodbury (N.J.) medical buildings in 2018.

“We are excited to bring DAY-OP Center of Long Island to our Woodbury Medical Office Portfolio,” Timothy Parlante, director of leasing for the Feil Organization, told Long Island Business. “Their presence and excellent reputation should have an immediate impact in the marketplace.”