Post Falls, Idaho-based Northwest Specialty Hospital was acquired for $67.5 million.

The 32-bed multispecialty surgical hospital includes eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms and two anesthesia recovery units, according to an Aug. 17 news release. The hospital also includes an endoscopy center and a connected 36,000-square-foot medical office building.

The surgical hospital was sold to investment management firm Hammes Partners, the news release said.