6 ASC, medical office building sales

Investor demand for medical space continues to be high in 2021. Here are six transactions involving medical office buildings, surgery centers and hospitals:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased an orthopedics-focused medical office building and ASC in Leland, N.C., for $23.7 million.

2. Chicago-based MB Real Estate Healthcare purchased the Arizona Spine & Joint Hospital building in Mesa for $25 million.

3. San Ramon, Calif.-based Meridian acquired a 188,000-square-foot medical complex in Arizona with a hospital, medical office building and surgery center.

4. KW Commercial sold a two-story medical office building in Hudson, Wis., for $3.8 million.

5. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth acquired Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center.

6. A medical office in Peoria, Ill., was sold to Remedy Medical Properties for an undisclosed amount.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ophthalmologist convicted of $73M billing fraud has 17-year sentence commuted by Trump

What hospitals posting rates online means for ASCs

Optum reports revenue of $35.9B in Q4, $136.3B in 2020 — 6 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.