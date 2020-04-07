5 recent ASC property acquisitions

Five recent surgery center property acquisitions:

Kairos Real Estate Partners sold the medical office building housing Jefferson Blue Bell (Pa.) Surgery Center for $24.85 million.

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired the Charlotte (N.C.) Surgery Center-Museum Campus property, the outpatient healthcare real estate firm announced April 2.

Anchor Health Properties acquired a medical office building anchored by Ellicott City (Md.) ASC.

Physicians Realty Trust acquired Murdock Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A pair of investors paid $6.1 million for a surgery center-anchored medical office property in Raleigh, N.C.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.