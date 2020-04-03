Surgical Care Affiliates ASC acquired by outpatient real estate firm — 5 details

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired Charlotte (N.C.) Surgery Center-Museum Campus, the outpatient healthcare real estate firm announced April 2.

What you should know:

1. The 19,767-square-foot ASC was built in 1984 and renovated in 2019.

2. Charlotte Surgery Center is a multispecialty practice with more than 50 surgeons and physicians.

3. It is managed by Surgical Care Affiliates, a Deerfield, Ill.-based operator of more than 210 surgical facilities.

4. Flagship acquired Charlotte Surgery Center through Flagship Healthcare Trust, its private real estate investment trust.

5. Flagship manages more than 4.3 million square feet of healthcare real estate across 165-plus properties.

More articles on surgery centers:

How NueHealth & Physicians Endoscopy are responding to COVID-19

Washington practice using surgery center to increase hospital capacity

COVID-19 upends finances, supplies and staffing for Michigan GI practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.