Firms pay $6.1M for North Carolina building with surgery center — 3 details

A pair of investors paid $6.1 million for a surgery center-anchored medical office property in Raleigh, N.C., Triangle Business Journal reports.

Three details:

1. The two real estate investors — SG Property Services and the Lundy Group — acquired the building in late 2019. They're planning to invest in building updates in early 2020.

2. The two-story, 32,000-square-foot medical office building sits on three acres adjacent to UNC Rex Hospital.

3. Lundy Management Group will serve as the property manager. Avison Young will be in charge of leasing.

