Optum in talks to acquire virtual therapy provider for $470M, sources say — 4 details

UnitedHealth's Optum division could acquire virtual therapy provider AbleTo for about $470 million, according to CNBC.

Four things to know:

1. People familiar with the deal told CNBC that Optum is in talks with AbleTo, one of many telehealth providers seeing a spike in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. In 2019, Optum's venture arm made a significant investment in AbleTo, which had also raised money from Aetna and Bain Capital Ventures.

"AbleTo is changing the way people access and experience behavioral health care, and we look forward to working with AbleTo to drive further innovative solutions," Optum Ventures partner Stephen Renfro said in a press release on that investment.

3. Representatives from Optum and AbleTo declined to give CNBC a statement on the potential transaction.

4. Optum's previous acquisitions include DaVita Medical Group and Vivify Health, a patient-monitoring startup.

