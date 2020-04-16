Real estate firm buys medical office building with surgery center for $7.3M

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors purchased the medical office complex that houses Atlantis Outpatient Center for $7.3 million, The Real Deal reports.

What you should know:

1. The Lake Worth Beach, Fla.-based medical office building has been the surgery center's longtime home since it opened in October 2004.

2. Atlantis Outpatient center specializes in gastroenterology and pain management.

3. The medical office building last sold in December 2017 for $4 million.

