$309M in medical office building deals in 1 week

Here are five medical office building transaction totaling $309 million that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 30:

1. Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate teamed up to acquire 13 medical office buildings for $131 million.

2. Imperial Mariner, a four-building medical office campus in Brea, Calif., was acquired by Healthcare Property Advisors for $80 million.

3. Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million.

4. Renton, Wash.-based Providence sold an office portfolio to Seattle Children's Hospital for $84 million.

5. A medical office building in Lowell, Ark., recently occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, sold for $5.25 million.