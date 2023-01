Renton, Wash.-based Providence has sold an office portfolio to Seattle Children's Hospital for $84 million, globest.com reported Dec. 30.

The Renton-based properties consist of the health system's 268,000-square-foot two-building Southgate campus and its 209,000-square-foot four-building Valley Office Park.

The entire office portofolio is a total of 468,000 square feet.