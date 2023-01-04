ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M

Claire Wallace -  

Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. 

The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state. 

Kentucky Eye has 13 physicians who specialize in consultative and surgical eye care. 

Allen Inman and Andrew Larwood of Capital Real Estate Group’s U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales practice represented the seller in the transaction. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast