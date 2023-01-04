Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M

Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's.

The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.

Kentucky Eye has 13 physicians who specialize in consultative and surgical eye care.

Allen Inman and Andrew Larwood of Capital Real Estate Group’s U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales practice represented the seller in the transaction.