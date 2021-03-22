3 Montecito acquisitions involving medical office buildings, ASCs

Since its inception in 2006, Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired more than $4 billion in medical office real estate across 30 states in the U.S.

Here are three acquisitions involving ASCs and medical office buildings that the company finalized in the first quarter:

1. Montecito acquired two medical office buildings and an ASC in March. The properties are occupied by Tyler, Texas-based Precision Spine Care, a 14-physician group that specializes in spine surgery and pain management.

2. The company acquired a medical office building in Sandusky, Ohio, in January. The property houses Northern Ohio Medical Specialists, which has 260 providers across 30 different specialties.

3. In January, Montecito acquired its first ASC in Michigan. The 16,709-square-foot property is home to Sterling Heights-based Vision Institute of Michigan, which specializes in ophthalmology and cataract surgery.

More articles on ASCs:

Michigan orhopedic group reports breach that exposed 28,658 patients' information

7 developments in outpatient spine surgery in 2021

4 key questions on the future of spine surgery at ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.