2 pain practice chains merge

Rockville, Md.-based National Spine and Pain Centers has merged with Roswell, Ga.-based Prospira PainCare to create the nation's largest network of interventional pain management specialists, according to a Feb. 9 announcement.

The combined organization operates across 11 states, the release said. National Spine and Pain Centers has 119 locations and sees more than one million patients each year. Prospira PainCare was founded in 2012 and has locations in Florida, Georgia, Texas and New Jersey.

"With this union, we are doubling down on our commitment to our mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care” NSPC’s CEO, Douglas Wisor, MD, said. "Our combined platform is not only better poised to help more people needlessly suffering from pain, but is also even better positioned to fulfill our societal goal of lowering the total cost of care through minimally invasive treatment options in readily accessible community settings, whenever clinically appropriate."

Financial details about the merger weren't announced.

