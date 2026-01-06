UAB Medicine acquires independent multispecialty practice 

Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System has acquired Southview Medical Group, an independent multispecialty physician practice.

The deal, finalized Jan. 1, allows Southview to continue delivering high-quality care while gaining the stability and resources of an academic health system, according to a Jan. 5 news release from UAB.

Southview Medical Group, which is also based in Birmingham, has a network of more than 30 providers offering specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease, endocrinology and gastroenterology. The practice serves more than 51,000 patients and reports 30,000 patient visits annually.

As part of the agreement, UAB Health System assumes ownership of Southview Medical Group’s providers and facilities, including its locations at UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham and UAB Medicine St. Vincent’s One Nineteen.