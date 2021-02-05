Optum CEO now leads UnitedHealth Group; cardiologists win $10M lawsuit; best-paying cities for nurses & more

Five healthcare updates:

1. UnitedHealth Group named Sir Andrew Witty CEO following David Wichmann's retirement. Mr. Witty remains CEO of Optum. Click here to read more.

2. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare must pay two cardiologists who filed a False Claims Act lawsuit $10 million and reinstate their medical staff privileges for one year, a Michigan federal court ruled Feb. 1. The cardiologists were fired from leadership positions at Tenet's Detroit Medical Center in October 2018 after reporting problems affecting patient care. Click here to read more.

3. Three registered nurses sued Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital, alleging the hospitals engaged in a secret "no-poach agreement" that suppressed wages. Click here to read more.

4. U.S. News & World Report named San Jose, Calif., the best-paying city for nurses. The median salary for San Jose nurses is $140,740. Click here to read more.

5. Healthcare lost 29,600 jobs in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, physician offices saw 3,400 job gains. Click here to read more.

