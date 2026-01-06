Hospitals’ physician practice buying spree continues: 5 new stats

The consolidation of independent physician practices by hospitals and health systems continues to have potentially adverse effects on healthcare access, according to a report released by the Progressive Policy Institute in December 2025.

The report evaluated 70 economic studies that analyzed the impacts of hospital acquisitions on physicians, patients and communities.

1. Between 2019 and 2023, the percentage of independent physician practices owned by hospitals, health systems and other corporate entities increased from 39% to 59%.

2. During the same period, the percentage of physicians employed by these same entities increased from 62% to 78%.

3. Across all nine medical specialties, independent practice has decreased in a range from 4% to 42%.

4. Independent physician practices in rural areas declined by 34%, compared with only 22% in urban areas.

5. The study found that hospitals focused on acquisitions of larger physician practices in establishing or scaling up their market position in a medical specialty area. Large independent physician practices decreased by 45%, while medium sized practices decreased by 36%.