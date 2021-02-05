10 ENT physician leaders to know

Here are 10 ENT physicians leading major ENT organizations and companies:

1. Ken Yanagisawa, MD. Southern New England ENT (New Haven, Conn.). Dr. Yanagisawa was named president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery in 2020. He's worked at Southern New England ENT since 1993, and his clinical interests include endoscopic sinus surgery and pediatric otolaryngology.

2. Kenneth Altman, MD, PhD. Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.). Dr. Altman is secretary and treasurer of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He was named chair of Geisinger's otolaryngology department in 2019, and his research interests include pre-malignant vocal fold disease, chronic cough and dysphagia in the presence of neurodegenerative disease.

3. Diego Preciado, MD, PhD. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Preciado is president of the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology. His clinical work focuses on pediatric airway reconstruction, childhood hearing loss and velopharyngeal insufficiency.

4. C. Gaelyn Garrett, MD. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Garrett is the Triological Society's first female president. Along with her work as an ENT, she's a professor of otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University.

5. Paul Flint, MD. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland). Dr. Flint is president of the American Laryngological Association. His clinical interests include benign and malignant diseases of the airway and procedures to improve voice.

6. Clark Rosen, MD. University of California San Francisco. Dr. Rosen is the vice president/president-elect of the American Laryngological Association. He's a director of the University of California San Francisco Voice and Swallowing Center, chief of the division of laryngology and a professor of otolaryngology.

7. Shatul Parikh, MD. Northwest ENT and Allergy Center (Marietta, Ga.). Dr. Parikh is a physician partner board member at SENTA Partners. He's experienced in all routine ENT procedures and is a nationally recognized expert in minimally invasive thyroid/parathyroid surgery.

8. Stanley Fineman, MD. Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. Dr. Fineman is a physician partner board member at SENTA Partners. He's worked in private allergy practice for more than 40 years and earned his medical degree from Atlanta-based Emory University. Along with his medical degree, he received an MBA from Kennesaw (Ga.) State University.

9. Louis Kalish, MD. Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. Dr. Kalish is a physician partner board member at SENTA Partners. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where he also completed a residency in pediatrics. He has authored scientific papers and abstracts on medications used in treating asthma and exercise-induced asthma. His primary interests include managing pediatric asthma and food allergy.

10. Drew Locandro, MD. Northwest ENT and Allergy Center (Marietta, Ga.). Dr. Locandro is a physician partner board member at SENTA Partners. He received his medical degree from New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and completed a residency at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center. He has extensive experience with common ENT procedures and special expertise with nasal/sinus surgeries, cosmetic nasal surgery and advanced ear surgery.

