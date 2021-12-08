TriHealth, Alina Health & more: 6 ASC-health system partnerships in 2021

Several hospitals collaborated with ASCs in 2021 to advance care and open new centers.

Here are six partnerships from this year:

1. Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, a joint venture ASC company formed in October, announced plans to build its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida in partnership with St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+.

2. Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine entered a partnership with Cincinnati-based TriHealth to combine their orthopedic ASCs in Ohio — Summit Woods Surgery Center in Sharonville and Cincinnati-based Beacon West Surgery Center and TriHealth Hand Surgery Center.

3. Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital said it would transfer 70 percent of its orthopedic cases to the Steadman Philippon Surgery Center in Basalt, Colo., as part of a partnership with the Steadman Clinic.

4. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC chain Surgery Partners to allow its patients to receive care at the chain's locations.

5. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is building an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates.

6. Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health began offering ENT, ophthalmology and orthopedics services at the Proctorville, Ohio-based Three Gables Surgery Center.