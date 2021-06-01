Surgery Partners teams up with California health system

Surgery Partners and Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health have partnered to expand outpatient surgery access for almost 4 million residents.

UCI Health patients will have access to local Surgery Partners ASCs for their care, according to a May 28 news release. UCI Health is the only academic health system in Orange County, and its acute care hospital has 418 beds.

The partnership is expected to help UCI Health maintain its emergency services, according to UCI Health CEO Chad Lefteris.

"This agreement provides UCI Health with additional outpatient surgical capacity, allowing us to devote more resources to continue providing specialty care to patients in a timely manner while maintaining surgical capacity at our main medical campus in Orange County," he said.