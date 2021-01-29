Top ASC articles — The new White House physician, what patients are paying for ASC procedures and more

Here are the top-read articles from Becker's ASC Review during the week of Jan. 25-29:

1. Meet new White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor

2. Texas medical office shooting leaves 2 physicians dead & 4 other news updates

3. 10 high-paying cities for private practice orthopedic surgeons

4. Urologist's estate pays $1.75M to settle ASC kickback allegations: 4 details

5. New York lifts elective surgery ban

6. What patients pay for 10 common ASC procedures

7. What ASCs with a competitive edge will look like in the coming years: 5 insights

8. How will the ASC industry change in the next 3 years? 5 insights

9. Biden administration cancels Trump administration plan for opioid treatment drug

10. What patients pay for 10 gastroenterology procedures

