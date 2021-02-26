Top ASC articles — Dr. Michael Ast on orthopedics in ASCs, CHS doubles down on outpatient growth and more

Here are the most-read articles from Becker's ASC Review during the week of Feb. 22-26:

1. Philadelphia physician stabbed on the job; thousands of physicians can't get into residencies & more

2. Physician charged in patient's overdose death; Alabama system drops physician group's contract after 15 years & more

3. Employed vs. independent orthopedic surgeon pay in 5 big cities

4. Top 10 states for highest median physician salary: Physicians Thrive

5. Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

6. Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

7. 4 physician practices to close in Vermont town

8. Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

9. After 121 hospital sales over 6 years, CHS doubles down on ASC, outpatient growth

10. Orthopedic companies vie for ASC business: Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Smith+Nephew & Zimmer Biomet's approach

