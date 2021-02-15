Top 10 states for highest median physician salary: Physicians Thrive

Physicians Thrive released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," providing an array of salary information.

The financial planning company used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, Doximity's "2019 Physician Compensation Report," information from salary.com, Merrit Hawkins' "2019 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," and Medscape's "2020 Compensation Overview."

Here are the 10 states with the highest median salary for physicians:

Kentucky: $346,000

Tennessee: $338,000

Florida: $333,000

Alabama: $332,000

Utah: $328,000

Ohio: $326,000

Oklahoma: $326,000

Indiana: $326,000

North Carolina: $325,00

Georgia: $323,000

