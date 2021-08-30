Top 10 ASC stories this summer

Hospitals postponing elective surgeries, a CMS proposal that could lower physician pay and a ban on noncompete agreements were among the ASC stories that drew the interest of readers this summer.

Here are the most popular ASC stories covered by Becker's this summer:

  1. The 258 procedures CMS plans to cut from the ASC payable list
  2. Here's where elective procedures are being postponed
  3. Biden to crack down on noncompete agreements through an executive order
  4. CMS proposal lowers physician pay in 2022: 4 details
  5. Woman dies after shooting at Florida spine office
  6. Payers shifting strategy to keep physicians independent
  7. CMS may stop paying for 258 procedures in ASCs
  8. What ending noncompetes means for ASCs, physicians: 8 notes
  9. Profit sharing, productivity bonuses for physicians: 7 Stark Law updates
  10. Michigan scraps physician supervision requirement for CRNAs

