Top 10 ASC stories this summer

Hospitals postponing elective surgeries, a CMS proposal that could lower physician pay and a ban on noncompete agreements were among the ASC stories that drew the interest of readers this summer.
Here are the most popular ASC stories covered by Becker's this summer:
- The 258 procedures CMS plans to cut from the ASC payable list
- Here's where elective procedures are being postponed
- Biden to crack down on noncompete agreements through an executive order
- CMS proposal lowers physician pay in 2022: 4 details
- Woman dies after shooting at Florida spine office
- Payers shifting strategy to keep physicians independent
- CMS may stop paying for 258 procedures in ASCs
- What ending noncompetes means for ASCs, physicians: 8 notes
- Profit sharing, productivity bonuses for physicians: 7 Stark Law updates
- Michigan scraps physician supervision requirement for CRNAs