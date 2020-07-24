Top 10 ASC articles this week — New outpatient codes, reimbursement & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of July 20-24:
1. CMS to reimburse for regenerative orthopedic product in ASCs
2. Texas health system postpones nonemergency, outpatient surgeries
3. 4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs
4. 425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state
5. 11 CPT codes take effect for ASCs
6. HCA Healthcare ends Q2 with fewer centers, outpatient surgery cases down 32.6%
7. 30 key notes on the CEOs of the 6 largest ASC companies
8. How a Texas endoscopy center is navigating the pandemic to stay open and independent
9. PE-backed Texas Digestive Disease Consultants breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights
10. Bringing cardiovascular care to the ASC: 5 key considerations
