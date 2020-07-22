HCA Healthcare ends Q2 with fewer centers, outpatient surgery cases down 32.6%

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued battering operations in the second quarter, HCA Healthcare generated a significantly smaller portion of patient revenues from its outpatient centers.

Six key details:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA shed one outpatient surgery center between April 1 and June 30, ending the second quarter with 122 centers. The company had 123 at the end of the first quarter and 125 in the second quarter of 2019.

2. The company reported 170,911 same-facility outpatient surgery cases for the second quarter, down 32.6 percent from the 253,441 recorded for the same period in 2019. Same-facility inpatient surgery cases were down 15.6 percent.

3. Outpatient revenues as a percent of patient revenues slipped from 39.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019 to 31.8 percent in the same quarter this year.

4. HCA's overall revenues slumped from $12.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to nearly $11.1 billion in the most recent quarter.

5. Second-quarter 2020 net income was just shy of $1.08 billion, or $3.16 per diluted share, compared to $783 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

6. HCA received $822 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the second quarter. Accounting for tax, the net stimulus income was $590 million.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.