30 key notes on the CEOs of the 6 largest ASC companies

Here are 30 things to know about the leaders of the leaders of the larges ASC companies in the U.S.

USPI CEO Brett Brodnax:

1. Mr. Brodnax joined Nashville, Tenn.-based USPI in 1999 and became CEO in 2018. He has also served as the company's senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer.

2. Mr. Brodnax served as an assistant vice president at Baylor Health Care System before joining USPI. He helped establish the three-way joint venture between Baylor, USPI and local physicians.

3. As CEO of the company, Mr. Brodnax oversees the strategy and operations of USPI's 265 ASCs and 25 surgical hospitals. The company has more than 10,000 affiliated physicians and centers in 29 states.

4. Since he became CEO of the company, USPI has made several acquisitions and grew revenue 3.5 percent in 2019, hitting $2.15 billion. Same facility revenues were up 6 percent.

5. Mr. Brodnax earned his graduate degree from Texas A&M and an MBA from The University of Texas at Dallas.

AmSurg Interim Co-President Chan Chuang, MD:

1. Dr. Chuang serves as the chief medical officer of Envision Healthcare, the parent company of AmSurg. He became chief medical officer of the company earlier this year.

2. He has previous experience as the chief clinical officer for OptumCare and DaVita Medical Group. He also served as chief medical officer of HealthCare Partners in California.

3. During his time leading AmSurg, the company developed guidelines to safely resume elective procedures at ASCs. The best practices include patient screening, education and social distancing precautions.

4. He oversees a network of more than 2,700 physicians and 250-plus ASCs .

5. Dr. Chuang is an internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care physician. He earned his medical degree from University of San Diego and completed his residency and fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Surgical Care Affiliates CEO Caitlin Zulla:

1. Ms. Zulla joined Surgical Care Affiliates in 2015 and served as chief administrative officer and CFO before becoming CEO in late 2019.

2. She has previous experience as the senior vice president of revenue cycle services for MedAssets, a healthcare performance improvement company. She also worked as a senior consultant at CBIZ, a national professional services company.

3. With Ms. Zulla on the leadership team, SCA has grown to include 230 surgical facilities in 35 states. The company has 8,000 affiliated physicians. In 2019, around 60 percent of the company's ASCs had value-based contracts and her team is focused on negotiating more for the future.

4. Throughout her time at SCA, Ms. Zulla has been a strong proponent of culture and helped build Team Resource Groups to focus on diversity and belonging within the organization, and added a sixth resource group in 2020 focused on mental well-being.

5. Ms. Zulla earned her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and Master of Public Health and Health Management degree from Columbia University.

Surgery Partners CEO Eric Evans:

1. Mr. Evans became CEO and director of Surgery Partners in January after spending less than a year as executive vice president and COO.

2. Mr. Evans was president of hospital operations at Tenet Healthcare before joining Surgery Partners. He also spent time as CEO of Tenet's Texas region.

3. AS CEO of Surgery Partners, Mr. Evans oversees the company's more than 180 locations in 30 states. Surgery Partners has more than 4,000 affiliated physicians and achieved 10 percent annual same-facility growth in the past five years.

4. During his time as president of hospital operations at Tenet Healthcare, he oversaw 68 acute care hospitals and 161 hospital-affiliated facilities.

5. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

SurgCenter Development CEO Stacey Berner, MD:

1. Dr. Berner is the principle, managing partner and CEO of SurgCenter Development. Under his leadership, the company has grown to include more than 200 centers in 26 states.

2. Before joining SurgCenter Development in 2012, Dr. Berner was a hand an upper extremity specialist in Baltimore. He served as president before becoming CEO in 2016.

3. Under his leadership, the company has grown to include 2,200 surgeon partners and continues to develop centers focused on spine, orthopedics and total joint replacement. Dr. Berner has championed the company's complex spine program as well, which has more than 260 physicians in 114 facilities.

4. SurgCenter facilities provide more than 12,000 patients with joint replacements and completed 48,000 joint replacements all together since the program began. It currently has 97 facilities in 21 states performing joint replacements.

5. Dr. Berner earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and his MBA from Haslam School of Business at the University of Tennessee.

Physicians Endoscopy CEO David Young:

1. Mr. Young is president and CEO of Physicians Endoscopy, a company he joined in 2018.

2. Before joining Physicians Endoscopy, Mr. Young was COO of Privia Health, a national physician practice management and medical group. He helped build the group to more than 2,000 providers.

3. Mr. Young also has experience as CFO and interim president of Smile Brands, a large provider of support services to dental groups. He spent time as senior vice president of operations for McKesson Specialty Health as well.

4. His responsibilities at Physicians Endoscopy include overseeing the growth of the company, which includes 60 GI ASCs and more than 600 gastroenterologists.

5. Mr. Young earned his undergraduate degree and MBA from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.

