Top 10 ASC articles this week — 20 bold industry predictions & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4:

1. Laser Spine Institute 18 months after closure — What happened to its $56M Tampa HQ?

2. 67 spine surgeries CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list in 2021

3. AmSurg taps cardiology leader as next president — 3 details

4. The great equalizer — Why a New Jersey ASC surgeon wouldn't perform a total joint without a surgical robot

5. New York hospital closes elective specialty clinics

6. Cardiothoracic surgeon fired after allowing CEO to make first incision in surgery

7. NY clinic leader ordered to pay $39.4M, gets prison sentence for role in kickback scheme: 5 details

8. 20 bold predictions about the ASC industry over the next 5 years

9. Which states have the highest, lowest concentration of ASCs?

10. Anthem: Shifting certain GI procedures to ASCs could create $12B in savings

