New York hospital closes elective specialty clinics
University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital suspended operations at specialty clinics on its main campus for two weeks Aug. 28, the Press-Republican reports.
The hospital suspended operations to prevent the potential for COVID-19 exposure.
The hospital is screening all patients and employees for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive, is following state and CDC guidelines around personal protective equipment, and has enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the facility.
