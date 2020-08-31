New York hospital closes elective specialty clinics

University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital suspended operations at specialty clinics on its main campus for two weeks Aug. 28, the Press-Republican reports.

The hospital suspended operations to prevent the potential for COVID-19 exposure.

The hospital is screening all patients and employees for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive, is following state and CDC guidelines around personal protective equipment, and has enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the facility.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.