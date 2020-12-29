Regent Surgical Health headed into 2021: 6 things to know

Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health had a busy year, marking milestones in total joint procedures as well as naming new leadership.

Six things to know about Regent Surgical headed into 2021:

1. Regent Surgical has 23 ASC partners, according to Chief Development Officer Tom Crossen. According to its website, Regent Surgical Health has 16 hospital-physician joint ventures, 14 centers performing total joint replacements and two bundled payment entities.



2. Brad Pollard was hired as Regent Surgical Health's vice president of business development. He previously worked at Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.



3. Regent Surgical Health adjusted its policies and procedures in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. Actions included daily contact with surgery centers, health centers and partners. Regent also pointed ASCs to updates from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, which recommended postponing elective surgeries at the time.



4. Franklin-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgical Center, a Regent Surgical Health affiliate, launched a total joint program in July. The same ASC marked its first total knee replacement surgery in September.



5. Another Regent Surgical Health affiliate, Beaverton-based Oregon Surgical Institute, marked its 1,000th total joint replacement procedure in November.



6. Regent Surgical Health and Fort Myers, Fla.-based Center for Specialized Surgery partnered with Lee Health. The partnership aims to expand outpatient surgical care for Florida-area patients.

