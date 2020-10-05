Noteworthy: 2 surgery centers that have closed in 2020 + 1 on the brink

Here are three noteworthy surgery center closures — both temporary and permanent — Becker's ASC Review has reported so far this year:

1. Xenia, Ohio-based Greene Memorial Hospital closed its surgery center in March and stopped providing intensive care in February because of concerns about the building's age. There are plans to build a replacement facility.

2. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente confirmed Sept. 23 it would close an ASC and end gastroenterology services at Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office, eliminating 28 jobs in the process. The health system said it would shut down the services because of financial troubles related to the COVID-19 pandemic

3. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota is considering "significant" layoffs and facility closures in response to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of late September, a Children's-owned surgery center in Minnetonka, Minn., had already been closed for a significant time. It could close permanently because pre-pandemic procedure volume losses haven't returned.

