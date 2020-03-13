Wisconsin ASC records 10,000th patient

The Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.) treated its 10,000th patient in March, Stevens Point News reports.

Today led by administrator Becky Ziegler-Otis, the ASC was established in 2006. The center offers common outpatient procedures such as arthroscopies, carpal tunnel release, bunion correction and cataract surgery.

Since the ASC industry was established 50 years ago, it has grown to include about 5,800 centers performing an estimated 30 million procedures nationwide.

