Surgeries at Pennsylvania ASC moving to hospital

Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys, Pa., is moving pain management and outpatient surgery cases from its ASC to its hospital by May 4, according to the Bradford Era.

Penn Highlands Healthcare president Brad Chapman said the hospital has the capacity to handle all surgeries under one roof, and that the change comes as the hospital focuses on quality and safety. The Penn Highlands Elk Surgery Center will remain functional.

Physicians at the hospital also said that the move will improve efficiency and allow them to provide more services to their patients.

