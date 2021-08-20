9 ASCs adding new tech, procedures

Here are nine ASCs that recently debuted new technology and procedures at their facilities:

The Stratham (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center became the first ASC to perform a procedure using the new Conformis Identity Imprint knee replacement system Aug. 16. The Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas) added outpatient total hip replacements to its list of surgical offerings for patients. Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) performed its first atrial fibrillation ablation in August. The Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.) became one of the first facilities to implant Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system. Englewood, Colo.-based Dry Creek Surgery Center performed its first robotic-assisted bilateral hernia procedure. Kaiser Permanente's Largo (Md.) Ambulatory Surgery Center performed three hernia repairs using the da Vinci Xi surgical system, its first robotic surgery. Cornerstone Eye Associates' surgery center in Rochester, N.Y., began offering Johnson & Johnson's Tecnis Synergy lens implant, becoming one of the first facilities in the U.S. to offer it. Orthopedic Associates Des Peres Square Surgery Center added same-day hip, knee and shoulder replacements in July. Atlantic Spine Center's Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery facility in West Orange, N.J., debuted the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system.