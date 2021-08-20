9 ASCs adding new tech, procedures

Listen
Here are nine ASCs that recently debuted new technology and procedures at their facilities:
- The Stratham (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center became the first ASC to perform a procedure using the new Conformis Identity Imprint knee replacement system Aug. 16.
- The Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas) added outpatient total hip replacements to its list of surgical offerings for patients.
- Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) performed its first atrial fibrillation ablation in August.
- The Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.) became one of the first facilities to implant Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system.
- Englewood, Colo.-based Dry Creek Surgery Center performed its first robotic-assisted bilateral hernia procedure.
- Kaiser Permanente's Largo (Md.) Ambulatory Surgery Center performed three hernia repairs using the da Vinci Xi surgical system, its first robotic surgery.
- Cornerstone Eye Associates' surgery center in Rochester, N.Y., began offering Johnson & Johnson's Tecnis Synergy lens implant, becoming one of the first facilities in the U.S. to offer it.
- Orthopedic Associates Des Peres Square Surgery Center added same-day hip, knee and shoulder replacements in July.
- Atlantic Spine Center's Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery facility in West Orange, N.J., debuted the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system.