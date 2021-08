The first procedure using the new Conformis Identity Imprint knee replacement system was completed this week at the Stratham (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center.

The new system from Conformis uses an algorithm to select an implant size that most closely meets patients' needs based on CT scans. The system can also be used with the company's Surgery-in-a-Box delivery system.

Moby Parsons, MD, performed the procedure at the ASC Aug. 16.