New Jersey ASC debuts spine robot

West Orange, N.J.-based Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery debuted the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system, according to a July 21 news release.

Praveen Kadimcherla, MD, and Kaixuan Liu, MD, performed the spinal fusion on a 57-year-old patient who had a collapsed disc in his lower back and a bone spur impinging on a sciatic nerve.

The Excelsius GPS robot created images of the patient's spine and guided surgeons during the procedure. Inserting screws in the patient's spine, which typically takes one hour, took 10 minutes using the robotic guidance.

Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery is part of West Orange-based Atlantic Spine Center.