St. Louis' Orthopedic Associates providing same-day hip, knee, shoulder replacements

Orthopedic Associates in St. Louis is offering same-day hip, knee and shoulder replacements, the orthopedic care provider said July 27.

The surgeons will perform the procedures at Orthopedic Associates' main location, Des Peres Square Surgery Center, alongside nurse navigators to support patients. The same-day, minimally invasive procedures are lower-cost, allow for faster recovery and avoid the heightened COVID-19 risk that a hospital setting brings, according to a news release from the provider.

"At Orthopedic Associates, we’re committed to providing our community with superior access to exceptional joint care for the hip, knee and shoulder," Orthopedic Associates President Ryan Pitts, MD, said. "As part of that commitment, our outpatient joint replacement team is proud to offer a comprehensive program to ensure area patients can receive the exceptional care and support they deserve throughout their entire care journey."