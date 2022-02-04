9 ASC equity, real estate transactions in the past 30 days

Below are nine ASC acquisitions that occurred in the past 30 days:

1. Gastro Health acquired three Massachusetts practices: Greater Boston Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists and Middlesex Gastroenterology. This marks the gastroenterology platform's entry into its seventh state.



2. ASCs Inc. and JH Winokur closed the ASC real estate sale-leaseback transaction for Wellness Ambulatory Surgery Center in McKinney, Texas. The 13,152-square-foot facility includes four operating rooms, five 23-hour stay rooms and one procedure room.



3. Montecito Medical real estate company acquired the medical building housing the Digestive Health Center of Allen (Texas). Digestive Health is affiliated with GI Alliance, which supports more than 625 independent gastroenterologists in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington.



4. Highgate Partners real estate firm acquired Gulf Coast Professional Center in Biloxi, Mo., a building housing a large ASC. The building also houses the Memorial Hospital of Gulfport.



5. San Diego-based health system Sharp Healthcare acquired a majority interest in the physician-owned Coast Surgery Center. Coast Surgery Center plans to relocate to a building adjacent to Sharp HealthCare's Copley Lab in San Diego later this year.



6. Private equity-backed Vision Innovation Partners acquired Memorial Eye Institute. The institute has a practice and ASC with two locations in Harrisburg, Pa.



7. Garden City, N.Y.-based Spectrum Vision Partners acquired Associates in Ophthalmology, adding it to the OCLI Vision network. Spectrum Vision Partners has more than 40 clinic locations, five ASCs and more than 110 providers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



8. EyeCare Partners acquired Kansas City, Mo.-based Sabates Eye Centers. EyeCare Partners is an ophthalmology and optometry group based in St. Louis.



9. After holding a 50 percent ownership stake in Tower Radiology, Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital acquired full ownership. The hospital now has 83 outpatient locations throughout Florida.