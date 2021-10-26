8 United Surgical Partners moves this year

Here are eight updates from Dallas-based ASC chain United Surgical Partners International this year:

USPI agreed to acquire Compass Surgical Partners' ownership and management interests in nine ASCs. In September, USPI began constructing its Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn. USPI added 1,100 physicians in the first half of 2021. USPI partnered with AdventHealth to acquire Tampa (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center. USPI's parent company, Tenet Healthcare, renewed its partnership with HealthTrust, a national group purchasing organization, to support USPI's expansion and supply chain operations. Tenet Healthcare finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform, managed by USPI, in April. USPI named Matt Wheelus its regional vice president of operations. USPI partnered with San Francisco-based Dignity Health to open a single-story ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif.