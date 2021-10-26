8 United Surgical Partners moves this year

Here are eight updates from Dallas-based ASC chain United Surgical Partners International this year:
- USPI agreed to acquire Compass Surgical Partners' ownership and management interests in nine ASCs.
- In September, USPI began constructing its Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
- USPI added 1,100 physicians in the first half of 2021.
- USPI partnered with AdventHealth to acquire Tampa (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center.
- USPI's parent company, Tenet Healthcare, renewed its partnership with HealthTrust, a national group purchasing organization, to support USPI's expansion and supply chain operations.
- Tenet Healthcare finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform, managed by USPI, in April.
- USPI named Matt Wheelus its regional vice president of operations.
- USPI partnered with San Francisco-based Dignity Health to open a single-story ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif.