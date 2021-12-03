7 ASC moves in California

Listen
From ASC openings to new service lines, here are seven recent ASC moves in California:
- G.L. Bruno Associates, a healthcare-focused construction company, is building an orthopedic ASC in Clovis.
- The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center in Marina del Rey, Calif., became the first ASC in the U.S. to perform a biportal endoscopic spinal surgery.
- Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers announced plans to add four locations in Santa Maria, Atwater, Stockton and Parlier, Calif.
- The Surgical Center at Saddleback in Laguna Hills, Calif., launched a total joint replacement program.
- The University of California San Diego broke ground on a 10-acre medical campus that will feature an outpatient center.
- Westlake Village, Calif.-based Specialty Surgical Center of Westlake began using a Mako surgical robot.
- Eight-three California ASCs made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022."