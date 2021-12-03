7 ASC moves in California

From ASC openings to new service lines, here are seven recent ASC moves in California:

G.L. Bruno Associates, a healthcare-focused construction company, is building an orthopedic ASC in Clovis. The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center in Marina del Rey, Calif., became the first ASC in the U.S. to perform a biportal endoscopic spinal surgery. Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers announced plans to add four locations in Santa Maria, Atwater, Stockton and Parlier, Calif. The Surgical Center at Saddleback in Laguna Hills, Calif., launched a total joint replacement program. The University of California San Diego broke ground on a 10-acre medical campus that will feature an outpatient center. Westlake Village, Calif.-based Specialty Surgical Center of Westlake began using a Mako surgical robot. Eight-three California ASCs made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022."